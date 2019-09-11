Happy Onam 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages, Wallpaper and Pictures

Happy Onam 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages: Onam is celebrated with exuberance and zeal not in Kerala, but by the Malayali community everywhere. Held in honour of King Mahabali, whose reign was believed to be the most prosperous time for the state, it is one of the most important festivals for Malayalis. The celebrations span over 10 days and people get together for snake boat races, elaborate meals, called the Onam Sadhya, and catch up with family and loved ones.

There are four main days of Onam. While first Onam or Uthraadam, which is considered as Onam eve and is believed to be the return of King Mahabali to Kerala, is being celebrated on September 10, the most important day of Onam (known as Thiru Onam or Thiruvonam, meaning ‘Sacred Onam Day’) is the second day which will be celebrated on September 11. It is believed that King Mahabali pays a visit to people’s homes on Thiruvonam.

On the Third Onam or Avittam, preparations are undertaken for King Mahabali’s departure. This year, it will be observed on September 12. The last day, Chathayam on September 13, would be observed as Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi and post-Onam celebrations continue for the next couple of days with snake boat races, Pulikkali tiger play, and Kerala Tourism’s Onam Week program.

Here are some of the wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

* Wish you all a very happy, prosperous, colorful, healthy, wealthy and fun filled Onam!

Let this season bring you lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish!

* May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy.

Have the most beautiful Onam!

* Hope this Onam brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you and your family

Happy Onam!

* Have a happy Onam! May God bless you and your family and fill your home with happiness and joy.

* May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

* Here’s wishing that this Onam brings happiness and more blessings your way.

Best wishes to you on Onam.

*Have a blessed Onam!