scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Happy New Year 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos and Pics

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos, Pics: Begin this New Year by wishing your loved ones in advance using these wishes and greetings

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (Designed by Angshuman Maity)
Listen to this article
Happy New Year 2023: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos and Pics
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos, Pics: A new year is an opportunity for change and personal growth. It marks the end of the old and is the threshold to new beginnings. Let us make the most of the opportunity it brings. As we move into 2023, we take each step with hope, inspiration and a surge of motivation to do better as well as wish better for our loved ones.

The present Gregorian calendar and the Julian calendar both recognise January 1 as the first day of the year. People decorate their homes, throw parties and cook for their families and friends to make a joyful entry in the new year. The world welcomes the new year with much zeal and jubilation. People also make fresh resolutions and plan their goals for the following year.

Begin this New Year by wishing your loved ones in advance using these wishes and greetings.

*I wish in this new year, God gives you 12 months of happiness, 52 weeks of fun, 365 days of success, 8760 hours of good health, 525600 minutes of love, and 31536000 seconds of joy. Wish you a very happy New Year 2023!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Happy New Year 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Before the old sun sets, and the old calendar get destroyed, before anyone else starts wishing and the mobile network jams, I wish you a Happy New Year 2023!

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. Happy New Year 2023!

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

Advertisement
Happy New Year 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*As the New Year approaches with hopes anew, here’s wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead!

Happy New Year!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 20:00 IST
Next Story

Active militants in J&K brought down to double digits: Police

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Airport fashion: Virat-Anushka to Varun-Natasha, celeb couples jet off for New Year’s vacay in style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close