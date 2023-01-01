Happy New Year 2023: Resolution quotes and ideas for the year ahead

Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: Every year, the New Year brings with it new hopes and new positivity, ushering in happiness. With this, people also customarily make a list of things that they want to take with them in life; these are called resolutions, which are basically to-do lists. It could be a new hobby or an activity that you want to take up in the new year, or a health issue you want to work on, or simply make some personal changes in life like reaching new milestones professionally, romantically, getting rid of toxicity, being more physically active and prioritising yourself over others, etc.

It, therefore, goes without saying that New Year is when people reflect on the year that went by and plan for the upcoming one with renewed enthusiasm. If you are confused about what kind of goals you want to set for yourself, here is a list of quotes and resolution ideas for 2023. Read on.

We wish you and your family Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year! Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year!

* “New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” – Alex Morritt

Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year! Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year!

* “One resolution I have made, and always try to keep, is this: To rise above the little things.” – John Burroughs

Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year! Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year!

* “The book is called opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” – Edith Lovejoy Pierce

Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year! Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year!

* “Another fresh new year is here; another year to live! To banish worry, doubt, and fear, to love and laugh and give!” – William Arthur Ward

Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year! Happy New Year 2023 resolution quotes and ideas: We wish you a Happy New Year!

* “A new year is a time for inspirational dreams, but more importantly, a time to set your goals to see the dreams turn into a reality.” – Samuel Fixon

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!