Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Happy New Year 2023 Quotes with Images: Best Inspirational Quotes and Messages for Friends and Loved Ones

Happy New Year 2023 Quotes Images, Status, Messages: Take inspiration from these quotes to help you get started this year

Happy New Year 2023 Quotes (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy New Year 2023 Quotes Images, Status, Messages: As we prepare to embark upon yet another new year, it’s important to realise that a new year is all about starting afresh and realising all that you have dreamt of. Leaving behind regrets, worries and pains of the post, it’s a must to mark this new beginning with hope, gratitude and renewed energy. So, let’s raise a toast to a Happy New Year and even happier beginnings.

Take inspiration from these quotes to help you get started and if you are inspired enough, share your enthusiasm with your loved ones.

* “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change” — Taylor Swift, singer

* “On New Year’s Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world.” ―Akilnathan Logeswaran

Happy New Year 2023 Quotes (Source: Canva)

* “And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been” — Rainer Maria Rilke, poet

* “Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” – Helen Keller

* “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, And next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.” — TS Eliot (Little Gidding), author

* “You raze the old to raise the new” — Justina Chen (North of Beautiful), author

Happy New Year 2023 Quotes (Source: Canva)

* “Celebrate endings – for they precede new beginnings” — Jonathan Lockwood Huie, author

* “Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” – Hal Borland

* “The beginning is the most important part of the work” – Plato, philosopher

* “Drink from the well of yourself and begin again” — Charles Bukowski, author

Feeling inspired, already? 

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 14:20 IST
