Happy New Year 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Shayari, Photos, Pics and Pictures

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Video Photos, Shayari: New Year is a time to look up to a fresh beginning in all the areas of one’s life. While the past year may have brought its share of challenges for each of us, new year is a promise that there is always something to look forward to. As fireworks explode into the sky, it’s important to recognise the special symbolism that the New Year brings. Whether you are into making New Year resolutions or not, ringing in the new year on a positive note can make a lot of difference to your life.

With renewed hope, if you are all set to welcome 2022, here are some warm wishes that you can share with your family and friends and bring a wide smile to their faces.

We have curated these special wishes and messages for your loved ones.

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May this year be the best yet. (Source: Freepik/designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy New Year 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: May this year be the best yet. (Source: Freepik/designed by Angshuman Maity)

*I wish in this new year, God gives you 12 months of happiness, 52 weeks of fun, 365 days of success, 8760 hours of good health, 525600 minutes of love, and 31536000 seconds of joy. Wish you a very happy New Year 2022!

*May the 12 months of the New Year be full of new achievements for you. May the days be filled with eternal happiness for you and your family!

Wish you a Happy New Year!

*Before the old sun sets, and the old calendar get destroyed, before anyone else starts wishing and the mobile network jams, I wish you a Happy New Year 2022!

*Have a carefree New Year’s Day. Happy New Year 2022!

*Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. Happy New Year 2022!

