scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 31, 2021
MUST READ

Happy New Year 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos and Pics

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos, Pics: Wish your loved ones love, prosperity, and growth on this new year.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 31, 2021 8:50:24 pm
happy new year wishesThis new year, share love, cheer, and positivity with your loved ones. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos, Pics: A new year is an opportunity for change and personal growth. It marks the end of the old and is the threshold to new beginnings. Let us make the most of the opportunity it brings.

As we move into 2022, we take each step with hope, inspiration and a surge of motivation to do better as well as wish better for our loved ones. Here are some wishes for you to extend to your loved ones for a year of good energy, luck and success.

*From our bubble to yours, here’s wishing you an exciting, optimistic, and fun-filled 2022!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
happy new year wishes The season of parties, resolutions, and new beginnings is here! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May there always be food on your table and good friends around it, may your home be full of the sounds of music and laughter in 2022. Wishing you the best of both: good food and great friendships for the new year.

happy new year wishes May the new year bring in new possibilities your way. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*I wish that you be blessed with abundance for yourself and for those around you, may prosperity kiss your feet every step you take in the new year.

ALSO READ |What’s hot and what’s not: Pinterest predicts fashion, beauty, food and travel trends for 2022
happy new year wishes There was never a better time to send across your best wishes to your loved ones. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Hoping for peace to be your lodestar in all your interactions with people in 2022. Let there be harmony at home and in the workplace. Wishing you a calm and happy new year.

happy new year wishes This new year, be merry, and make merry. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Let your dreams be your constant companions as you work towards them every day in the new year. May your new year be filled with hopes and aspirations.

happy new year wishes May this new year be full of adventures and surprises. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May success follow you in all your efforts and your efforts be rewarded many times over in 2022. Wishing you a rewarding and successful new year.

Here’s to a memorable, fun-filled, and utterly exciting 2022.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Tara sutaria
Happy New Year 2022: New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement