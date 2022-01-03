Simple, effective habits for a healthier and happier 2022

2021 was a rollercoaster year, to say the least. The horrifying second wave of Covid-19 and the prolonged work from home altered the lives of many — physically, socially, mentally and emotionally. Thus, a lot of people are looking at 2022 with hope. While you have little control over how the world will be in the New Year, you can make small changes in your lifestyle to be happy and healthy.

If you are wondering how to be happy in this New Year, look no further as Dr Nitika Kohli shared a few effective ways. In an Instagram post, Dr Kohli said, “Don’t settle for mediocre. There is potential for 2022 to be the best year of your life. It’s all about the choices you make and how you react to the things that happen to you. If you feel like you’re stuck in a rut, now is the time to start thinking about changes you can make this year to improve your lifestyle.”

Further, she highlighted the mistake people make while making New Year’s resolutions. “The mistake people make with resolutions is that they go into it with the mindset that the change will be temporary. If you really want to be happier or have an improved lifestyle, the changes you make need to become habits. Not all of them have to be big adjustments, either. If you turn a small lifestyle change into a habit, you could see a HUGE difference.”

Follow these tips for a happier you.

*It’s important to not just depend on New Year’s resolutions but make long-term healthy habits. “Forget about New Year’s resolutions. Instead, form good habits that last,” Dr Kohli said.

*It is said that you are the sum total of your company. Thus, she suggested to “purge toxic people from your life and surround yourself with positive influences.”

*Small steps daily make a big difference. “Make the most out of every day. Don’t sit around and let time slip away.”

*Laughter is the best medicine, it is said. “Learn to laugh at yourself instead of taking things seriously all the time.”

*Good management skills go a long way. “Create a budget for yourself and stick to it. Good money management skills will save you so much stress!” she said.

*It’s very important to have a positive outlook towards yourself and life, in general. She suggested, “Turn negative self-talk into encouraging self-talk.”

*Perfectionism is a myth and the pursuit of perfectionism can drain you of energy and self-esteem. “Discard perfectionism. Instead, just do your best and learn from your mistakes,” she said.

