Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, images, status, quotes, greetings card, messages, photos and pics

Happy New Year 2021 Wishes images, quotes, status, greetings card, messages, photos, pics: Every year, we celebrate the New Year with a lot of enthusiasm, mainly because the beginning of a year is synonymous with renewed energy and optimism. And while 2020 had been a challenging year, we need to understand that 2021 may not be starkly different. Some of the challenges may continue, and we only need to put up a brave front and go on with our lives knowing that although it may take some time, things will get better.
And as we step into this year, we remind you to check on your loved ones, find out if they are doing okay, and share with them these New Year 2021 cards. While we may not be able to get together in one place and celebrate, we can still spread some cheer from afar.
Happy New Year to you and to your loved ones. Stay safe and enjoy the day!
* A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!
* Learn good lessons from 2020, and start 2021 by letting go of the past.
* As the New Year approaches with hopes anew, here’s wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead!
* Unlike what most people think, it is never too late to be what you want to be.
* The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.
* Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken. Happy New Year!
