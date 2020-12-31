Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, images, status, quotes, greetings card, messages, photos and pics

Happy New Year 2021 wishes images: Here are some wishes that you can share with your loved ones! (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy New Year 2021 Wishes images, quotes, status, greetings card, messages, photos, pics: Every year, we celebrate the New Year with a lot of enthusiasm, mainly because the beginning of a year is synonymous with renewed energy and optimism. And while 2020 had been a challenging year, we need to understand that 2021 may not be starkly different. Some of the challenges may continue, and we only need to put up a brave front and go on with our lives knowing that although it may take some time, things will get better.

And as we step into this year, we remind you to check on your loved ones, find out if they are doing okay, and share with them these New Year 2021 cards. While we may not be able to get together in one place and celebrate, we can still spread some cheer from afar.

Happy New Year to you and to your loved ones. Stay safe and enjoy the day!

Happy New Year 2021 wishes images: This New Year celebration will be different. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2021 wishes images: We urge you to look after yourself and your loved ones. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Learn good lessons from 2020, and start 2021 by letting go of the past.

Happy New Year 2021 wishes images: Take a moment to understand yourself. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* As the New Year approaches with hopes anew, here’s wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead!

Happy New Year 2021 wishes images: This year, be kind to yourself and your loved ones. (Source: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Unlike what most people think, it is never too late to be what you want to be.

Happy New Year 2021 wishes images: Remember that the situation will get better. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.

Happy New Year 2021 wishes images: Stay safe and enjoy your day; you have earned it! (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken. Happy New Year!

