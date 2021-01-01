Happy New Year 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Whatsapp Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy New Year 2021 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes,Whatsapp Messages, Photos: New Year is a time to look up to a fresh beginning in all the areas of one’s life. While the past year may have brought its share of challenges for each of us, new year is a promise that there is always something to look forward to. As fireworks explode into the sky, it’s important to recognise the special symbolism that the New Year brings. Whether you are into making New Year resolutions or not, ringing in the new year on a positive note can make a lot of difference to your life.

With renewed hope, if you are all set to welcome 2021, here are some warm wishes that you can share with your family and friends and bring a wide smile to their faces.

Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, images, status, quotes, greetings card, messages, and photos

We have curated these special wishes and messages for your loved ones.

*A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year 2021 Wishes Images: Wish you and your family a lovely year ahead. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy New Year 2021 Wishes Images: Wish you and your family a lovely year ahead. (Source: Canva; designed by Gargi Singh)

*As the New Year dawns, I hope it is filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year!

*On the road to success, the rule is always to look ahead. May you reach your destination and may your journey be wonderful. Happy New Year.

*No one can go back in time to change what has happened, so work on your present to make yourself a wonderful future.

*End each year with a few good lessons and start the new one by showing that you have learnt the lessons of the past well.

*As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!

*I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!

