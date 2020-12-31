Happy New Year 2021 resolution quotes and ideas: Here’s a motivational start to your year

Happy New Year 2021 resolution quotes and ideas: The beginning of a year is associated with all things new. It is when you leave behind your previous year’s troubles and challenges, and embrace the new energy of the very first day of the year. On the first day, most people chalk out new plans and come up with better ideas of what they would like to achieve that year. It is when resolutions are made and personal goals are set.

We understand that 2020 has been a challenging year, and some of it is going to spill over into the year, too. We are going to have to face the bitter truth that the pandemic is going to continue, and that even after the vaccine, it may take some time for people to get back to their regular routine. But, you can still take out time and invest your energies into meeting your personal goals and becoming a better person.

Writing down resolutions — even if you forget all about them later — is an important and customary part of the New Year’s routine, and if you are looking for something motivational to kickstart the year, here are some cards that will help with the initiation. Share them with your friends and family and embrace this year with all its flaws.

Know that while it is not going to be ideal and perfect, you can still change your life. Wish you a Happy New Year! May 2021 be more forgiving.

Happy New Year 2021 resolution ideas: Start your day on positive beat!

* Begin your year on a good note; be kind to yourself and live each day as it comes.

Happy New Year 2021 resolution ideas: Remember to list down practical resolutions.

* Remember to list all resolutions that are practical, and ones that give you immense satisfaction and happiness.

Happy New Year 2021 resolution ideas: Leave all your troubles behind and start anew.

* Do something new this year — try something you have never tried before: a cuisine you have been wanting to try, a topic you have been wanting to broach with loved ones…

Happy New Year 2021 resolution ideas: A new year can give a fresh start to your life.

* Do not follow the herd; remember your journey is your own. Do things that make you excited. Take that trip, stay safe, eat healthy, do away with your vices.

Happy New Year 2021 resolution ideas: What will you be doing on the first day of the year?

* Forgive those who may have hurt you in 2020. Try making better memories in 2021. Good luck!

