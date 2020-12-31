Happy New Year 2021 Quotes with Images: Best inspirational quotes and messages

Happy New Year 2021 Quotes Images, Status, Messages: New Year’s Day, celebrated on January 1, marks the beginning of a new year. And with a new year comes new possibilities and chances. On this occasion, people not only reflect on the year gone by but make new year resolutions accordingly. While the pandemic in 2020 brought with itself a sense of despair and hopelessness, it is time to make a fresh start in 2021. While boosting your self-confidence, you can also encourage others by sharing with them some thought-provoking, inspirational New Year messages and quotes. Here are some you can pick from:

“Every moment is a fresh beginning.” – TS Eliot

“The new year is a blank book. The pen is in your hands, it is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!”

“New Year’s Day is every man’s birthday.” – Charles Lamb

“365 new days, 365 new chances.”

Happy New Year 2021 Quotes: (Source: pixabay, cards designed by Gargi Singh)

“The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.” – JP Morgan

