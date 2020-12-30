New Year’s Eve makeup ideas from your favourite celebrities

The year just went by making mug recipes and trying DIY remedies, but the last day of 2020 is here and we sure want to bid adieu in style. Yes, it hasn’t been the best year and you could snuggle in and watch your favourite shows as the clock strikes 12, but in case you wish to enjoy the night, you are at the right place. That is because we are here with some makeup looks to drive away pandemic blues and lift up your spirits on the last day of this dreadful year.

Oh, and don’t worry, there is something for everyone. All you need to do is decide which one you would like to recreate.

Graphic eyeliner

If you want to go all out this NYE, try graphic eyeliner. And if it is JLO’s look that you’d like to recreate, then carefully apply eyeliner using your felt tip liner or liquid variant. Allow it to dry a little and then apply some glitter for a holographic effect!

Pop of colour

There is nothing a pop of colour can’t do. The best way to make a noteworthy statement without going overboard is to add a few colours to your look. Here, Kylie Jenner sports a double-winged eyeliner with hints of yellow and pink. Always pair your coloured eye looks with nude lip colour to create a balance.

Glam soft makeup

Kim K’s look is all about fluttery eyelashes, seamlessly blended contour with the perfect lip shade. It is the look for NYE! But if you wish to glam things up a bit, switch the nude lip shade for an oxblood red!

Golden eyes

If you love warm tones, then this is the look for you. Whether you are wearing an all-black outfit or going monochrome, this look will only enhance your overall vibe. Don’t forget to use an eyeshadow primer to pack on the golden glittery eyeshadow.

