Happy New Year 2021: Here’s what is in store for your zodiac sign

The year 2020 was certainly not what anyone had expected it to be. But now with the new year just a couple of days away, we can only wish for it to be better, and not a repeat of the current year. If you too are wondering how 2021 may unfold for you, you might want to take a look at these yearly predictions by Avriti Kulshreshtha, tarot card reader and founder of Soulful_Thetarotlady.

Aries

Financially, this year will be good for you. (Photo: Pixabay) Financially, this year will be good for you. (Photo: Pixabay)

2021 will be a turning point in your life. You can expect personal commitments to materialise this year; a wedding ceremony is on the cards. Tarot advises you to control your temper, else you may end up in a tricky situation with loved ones. Financially, this year will be good; a new job or promotions can be expected.



Taurus

This may be the year you get married. (Photo: Pixabay) This may be the year you get married. (Photo: Pixabay)

Taureans can expect new job opportunities this year. But note that new job opportunities will bring newer challenges. However, be careful in love relationships as you might face heartbreak this year. Incline yourself towards spirituality, it will help you to heal. If you are planning to get married, then this is a very good year.



Gemini

Overseas travel can be expected at the work front . (Photo: Pixabay) . (Photo: Pixabay)

Cards are representing a transformation in energies. This year, you will transform yourself completely, both mentally and physically. You will focus more on the work front or studies if you’re a student. Don’t go into isolation if you have experienced a setback in life. This year, you will feel a new person within you. Overseas travel can be expected at the work front.



Cancer

It is a great year for you! (Photo: Pixabay) It is a great year for you! (Photo: Pixabay)

If you are planning to start a family, this will be a good year for you. And if you are thinking to get married, then there are good chances that you will find your true soulmate. People who run a business can expect to receive a fund from investors. You will see tremendous growth in business and might travel overseas, too. If you are a student, focus on your studies. You will witness major change in your career.



Leo

Take care of your health this year. (Photo: Pixabay) Take care of your health this year. (Photo: Pixabay)

This year, you will get results of your karma, so pay attention to your actions. If you are fighting legal battles, you will get favourable results. If you have anxiety issues, you will meet someone who will help you fight it. If you are married, you are going to have a great time with your family. If you are single, expect a new relationship.



Virgo

The second half of 2021 will be restful. (Photo: Pixabay) The second half of 2021 will be restful. (Photo: Pixabay)

The first half of the year will be a little mentally tiring in every aspect, including work. You can, however, expect some relaxation in the second half of the year with new opportunities coming your way. A wish can come true in the second half of the year, too! The time between November to December will run in your favour.



Libra

Family issues might take place in 2021. (Photo: Pixabay) Family issues might take place in 2021. (Photo: Pixabay)

Solo travelling is there on your cards, so make sure to take a break and rejuvenate. But you could experience some family issues, the reason for which maybe someone extremely close to you. Note that it will be a heavy year on the personal front, so deal with patience. However, 2022 will be your year.



Scorpio

This is a good year in terms of achievements in the professional space. (Photo: Pixabay) This is a good year in terms of achievements in the professional space. (Photo: Pixabay)

This year will be a mix — both personal and professional life — for Scorpio men. Basically, you will get results according to your efforts. So you will have to work hard and not leave everything on luck. Scorpio women will be powerful at the work front as they will get what they deserve. If you are waiting for a proposal from your partner, you can expect a lifelong commitment this year. Overall, this will be a good year.



Sagittarius

You will get over a toxic situation. (Photo: Pixabay) You will get over a toxic situation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sagittarian men, a female figure will play an important role in your life and lady luck will give you tremendous success in work life. Sagittarian women will get out of their comfort zone and perform outstandingly at their workplace. A toxic situation will finally come to an end in 2021. If you are planning a family, then this will be a good year for you. A piece of important advice: Don’t overthink; go with the flow.



Capricorn

This year has some good things in store for you! (Photo: Pixabay) This year has some good things in store for you! (Photo: Pixabay)

This year, you will be in love and also travel and spend good time with your partner. And if you are already in a relationship, you might take the next step towards a lifelong commitment. If you are single, you can expect a new love in your life. On the other hand, your career will flourish with promotion. You will get support from your seniors at work and your work will be appreciated. If you have given entrance exams for government service, expect good results.



Aquarius

Be aware of any arguments at the workplace. (Photo: Pixabay) Be aware of any arguments at the workplace. (Photo: Pixabay)

If you are seeking proposals for an arranged marriage, there are high chances you will find your partner this year. Angels are with you, so just go with the flow. There will, however, be issues at the workplace, but fight back in case of any injustices. If you are trying to apply for new jobs, you may find it a little tough to crack interviews mainly due to a low confidence level. Work on yourself before appearing for interviews. Overall, it will be an above-average year with good balanced personal life.



Pisces

Focus on your health this year. (Photo: Pixabay) Focus on your health this year. (Photo: Pixabay)

This year will be very successful at the work front as you are likely to receive rewards and recognition. However, you may face some challenges in your personal life; a mismatch of thoughts with your partner which may even mean a cold reaction or treatment during fights. So try to avoid any conflicts. Focus on your health this year, you may face some unexpected health issues related to the stomach. Eat healthily.

