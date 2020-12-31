Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Pics

Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: It is that time of the year again when we bid adieu to the old year and look forward to a new one filled with new prospects and hopes. And with everything that is going on, the wait for the new year this time is more than ever before.

The hope, however, is that next year will be better than this one. Keeping that hope intact, here are some wishes you can share with your family and friends.

*This year, make a different choice and do things in a different way. Make a new start.

Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Happy New Year (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Happy New Year (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May there be prosperity and joy in your life this New Year.

*May this year fulfill all your dreams.

*Don’t think about the past. Think about the present and hope for the future. Happy New Year 2021.

*Happy New Year to you and yours.

*Happy New Year. May things look only brighter from here on.

*Hope for only happiness and prosperity for you and your family.

Happy New Year!