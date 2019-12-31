Happy New Year 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos and Pics

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: With amazing parties and fanfare, we are all ready to welcome 2020. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy New Year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: With amazing parties and fanfare, we are all ready to welcome 2020. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos, Pics: As we inch closer to a new decade, we hope that the coming year is full of goodness and love. New Year’s Day, which falls on January 1 according to the Gregorian calendar, is celebrated across the globe with enthusiasm and fervour. People throughout the world usually celebrate this day with loved ones and often in large gatherings. Be it a New Year’s Eve party or a picnic on the first day of the year, people have their own way of welcoming the new year.

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, SMS, Wallpapers and Pics

With amazing parties and fanfare, we are all ready to welcome 2020. So on this joyous occasion, wish your loved ones with these messages and quotes.

* As you look back on the past year and forward to the new one, keep in mind that they’re both steps on the ladder to your dreams.

Wish you a very Happy New Year!

* Happy New Year! Hope the coming year brings you everything your heart desires.

May you be happy the whole year through.

* May you reach all your goals in the new year and find immense happiness.

Wish you and your family a Sparkling New Year 2020.

* Hope the new year brings you gifts — gifts of inner peace, personal growth, health, prosperity, and most of all, love. Happy New Year!

Wish you a very Happy New Year!

* Don’t just hope for a great year. Make it a great year. Happy New Year!

* Remember the good times of 2019, and get ready for the better times of 2020.

Wish you a very Happy New Year!

* Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.

Happy New Year!

* May the New Year give you the strength to face the challenges of life, courage to adjust the sail so as to take every situation to your stride.

Wish you a very Happy New Year!

Wish you a very Happy 2020!

