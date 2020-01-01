Happy New Year 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Shayari, Photos, Pics and Pictures

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy New Year! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy New Year 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy New Year! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Video Photos, Shayari: Its the new year! 2020 is finally here with newer possibilities and opportunities, giving you something new to look forward to everyday.

So as you all prepare to see what unfolds for you this year, while remembering all the good things that happened in 2019, here are few messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones and friends wishing them a wonderful 2020 ahead.

* May the universe surprise you in joyful ways. Happy New Year.

*Have a great New Year!

* Learn from yesterday’s mistakes and live for today. Happy New Year.

* Expecting to smile more and feel better. Have a great New Year.

* Will cherish all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May the New Year have lots more.

*I hope you have a fulfilling year ahead. Happy 2020!

*Leave behind your baggage from last year and look forward to the year that will be.

Happy New year!

