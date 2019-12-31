Happy New Year 2020 Quotes with Images: Best Inspirational Quotes and Messages for Friends and Loved Ones

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: Celebrate the new year in style. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: Celebrate the new year in style. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes Images, Status, Messages: New Year is a time for new beginnings and what better than starting the year with inspiring and motivating messages that are all about happiness and positivity? From thinking big to spreading love and cheer, let the new year sun shine bright on you. Take a look at what we have curated for you this New Year.

Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos and Pics

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: Time for some new year inspiration.

“On New Year’s Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world.” ―Akilnathan Logeswaran

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: Wish you a beautiful year ahead.

“The beginning is the most important part of the work.” – Plato

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: Celebrate with family and friends.

“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” – Winston Churchill

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: New Year is a time for new beginnings.

“Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” – Helen Keller

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: May all your wishes come true.

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.” – Alfred Lord Tennyson

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: New Year 2020 is right here.

“The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year, but rather that we should have a new soul.” – Gilbert K. Chesterton

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: May the new year bring happiness and prosperity.

“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” – Hal Borland

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: How are you celebrating the new year?

*Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one. – Brad Paisley

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: New Year is a good time to start fresh.

*All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. – Walt Disney

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes: Have a lovely year ahead.

Have a lovely 2020!

