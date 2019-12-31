Happy New Year 2020 Quotes with Images: Best Inspirational Quotes and Messages for Friends and Loved Ones

Happy New Year 2020 Quotes Images, Status, Messages: New Year is a time for new beginnings and what better than starting the year with inspiring and motivating messages that are all about happiness and positivity? From thinking big to spreading love and cheer, let the new year sun shine bright on you. Take a look at what we have curated for you this New Year.
Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos and Pics
“On New Year’s Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world.” ―Akilnathan Logeswaran
“The beginning is the most important part of the work.” – Plato
ALSO READ | From realistic new year resolutions to mindful eating goals: Follow these tips for a healthy 2020
“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” – Winston Churchill
“Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” – Helen Keller
ALSO READ | Trends 2019: Workouts that kept sport stars fighting fit this year
“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.” – Alfred Lord Tennyson
“The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year, but rather that we should have a new soul.” – Gilbert K. Chesterton
ALSO READ | Trends 2019: Make-up trends that shone bright this year
“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” – Hal Borland
*Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one. – Brad Paisley
*All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. – Walt Disney
ALSO READ | Not just Ranveer — Bollywood men’s bold, quirky fashion moments in 2019
Have a lovely 2020!
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App