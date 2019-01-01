Toggle Menu
Happy New Year 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Video Photos for Whatsapp and Facebookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-new-year-2019-wishes-status-images-quotes-sms-messages-shayari-video-photos-for-whatsapp-and-facebook-5510716/

Happy New Year 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Video Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy New Year 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: Start the year on a bright note with these warm wishes and inspirational quotes.

happy new year, happy new year 2019, happy new year images, happy new year images 2019, happy new year 2019 status, happy new year wishes images, happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper, happy new year video, happy new year pics, happy new year greetings, happy new year card, happy new year photos, happy new year messages, happy new year sms, happy new year wishes sms, happy new year wishes messages, happy new year status video, happy new year wishes status, new year, new year wishes, new year images, new year wishes images, new year quotes, happy new year shayari, happy new year whatsapp video, happy new year whatsapp status
Happy New Year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: New year means new experiences, both good and bad, and challenges that only makes you stronger. As we ring in the new year today, let’s start it on a bright note with these inspirational quotes and warm messages.

* A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands.
It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

* Wave a goodbye to the old & embrace the new with full of hope, dream and ambition.
Wishing you a new year full of happiness!

* Remember all the good memories you have made and know that your life will be so full of wonders in the coming year. Happy New Year!

Advertising

* New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year 2019. (Designed by Daljeet Singh)

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2019 Resolution Quotes & Ideas: 10 New Year’s resolution quotes to inspire you in 2019

* I hope your life be full of surprise and joy. May you be blessed with everything you want in life.
Happy New Year!

* I hope that the new year will be the best year of your life. May all your dreams come true & all your hopes be fulfilled! Happy New Year!

* May the joys of new year last forever in your life.
May you find the light that guide you towards your desired destination.
Happy New Year!

happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year 2019. (Designed by Daljeet Singh)

* Every end marks a new beginning.
Keep your spirits and determination unshaken,
And you shall always walk the glorious road.
With courage, faith and great effort,
You shall achieve everything you desire.
I wish you a very Happy New Year.

* It’s time to decorate your life with the colours that this new year has brought for you.
May your life shine brighter than a thousand lightning stars!

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2019 Quotes with Images: Best Inspirational Quotes and Messages for Friends and Loved Ones

happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year 2019. (Designed by Daljeet Singh)

* Becoming your friend was the best thing I’ve done in last year.
I would really like to keep this friendship alive for the rest of my life!
Happy New Year!

* Without you, last year wouldn’t be so full of sweet memories.
I can’t wait to do the same this year.
Wishing you a Happy New Year!

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2019: Start the year on a sweet note with these delicious dessert recipes

happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year 2019. (Designed by Daljeet Singh)

*We learn from each other and blossom together.
It is this ‘friendship plant’ I want to nurture daily.
Happy New Year!

*May the new year be as bright as the sunshine and as calm as the moonlight.
Have a wonderful year ahead.

* Your sweet smile can make me forget my deepest pain and my hardest sorrows. Happy new year dear.
You’re the reason why new years are so amazing!

happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year 2019. (Designed by Daljeet Singh)

*Hoping to engage less in the virtual world and more in the real world this year.
Here’s to new beginnings… Happy New Year!

* It’s almost the end of one more wonderful year for us.
I promise, my love for you will only be stronger with the passing of each day in the new year!

* Every new year is a reason for me to fall in love with you for new reasons.
Happy new year! I will never stop falling in love with you!

happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year 2019! (Designed by Daljeet Singh)
happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year! (Designed by Daljeet Singh)

* As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew,
here’s wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead.

* It feels wonderful to think about how quickly we became such good friends. I’m sure our friendship will last forever. Happy New Year!

* It’s that time of the year again to make new year’s resolutions that you know you can never keep. But you’ll do it anyway. Happy New Year!

Advertising
happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year! (Designed by Daljeet Singh)
happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year wallpaper,
Happy New Year! Happy New Year! (Designed by Daljeet Singh)

Have a wonderful 2019!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android