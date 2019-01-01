Happy New Year 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Video Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy New Year 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: New year means new experiences, both good and bad, and challenges that only makes you stronger. As we ring in the new year today, let’s start it on a bright note with these inspirational quotes and warm messages.

* A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands.

It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

* Wave a goodbye to the old & embrace the new with full of hope, dream and ambition.

Wishing you a new year full of happiness!

* Remember all the good memories you have made and know that your life will be so full of wonders in the coming year. Happy New Year!

* New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

* I hope your life be full of surprise and joy. May you be blessed with everything you want in life.

Happy New Year!

* I hope that the new year will be the best year of your life. May all your dreams come true & all your hopes be fulfilled! Happy New Year!

* May the joys of new year last forever in your life.

May you find the light that guide you towards your desired destination.

Happy New Year!

* Every end marks a new beginning.

Keep your spirits and determination unshaken,

And you shall always walk the glorious road.

With courage, faith and great effort,

You shall achieve everything you desire.

I wish you a very Happy New Year.

* It’s time to decorate your life with the colours that this new year has brought for you.

May your life shine brighter than a thousand lightning stars!

* Becoming your friend was the best thing I’ve done in last year.

I would really like to keep this friendship alive for the rest of my life!

Happy New Year!

* Without you, last year wouldn’t be so full of sweet memories.

I can’t wait to do the same this year.

Wishing you a Happy New Year!

*We learn from each other and blossom together.

It is this ‘friendship plant’ I want to nurture daily.

Happy New Year!

*May the new year be as bright as the sunshine and as calm as the moonlight.

Have a wonderful year ahead.

* Your sweet smile can make me forget my deepest pain and my hardest sorrows. Happy new year dear.

You’re the reason why new years are so amazing!

*Hoping to engage less in the virtual world and more in the real world this year.

Here’s to new beginnings… Happy New Year!

* It’s almost the end of one more wonderful year for us.

I promise, my love for you will only be stronger with the passing of each day in the new year!

* Every new year is a reason for me to fall in love with you for new reasons.

Happy new year! I will never stop falling in love with you!

* As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew,

here’s wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead.

* It feels wonderful to think about how quickly we became such good friends. I’m sure our friendship will last forever. Happy New Year!

* It’s that time of the year again to make new year’s resolutions that you know you can never keep. But you’ll do it anyway. Happy New Year!

Have a wonderful 2019!