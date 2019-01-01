Happy New Year 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Video Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy New Year 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: New year means new experiences, both good and bad, and challenges that only makes you stronger. As we ring in the new year today, let’s start it on a bright note with these inspirational quotes and warm messages.
* A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands.
It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!
* Wave a goodbye to the old & embrace the new with full of hope, dream and ambition.
Wishing you a new year full of happiness!
* Remember all the good memories you have made and know that your life will be so full of wonders in the coming year. Happy New Year!
* New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!
* I hope your life be full of surprise and joy. May you be blessed with everything you want in life.
Happy New Year!
* I hope that the new year will be the best year of your life. May all your dreams come true & all your hopes be fulfilled! Happy New Year!
* May the joys of new year last forever in your life.
May you find the light that guide you towards your desired destination.
Happy New Year!
* Every end marks a new beginning.
Keep your spirits and determination unshaken,
And you shall always walk the glorious road.
With courage, faith and great effort,
You shall achieve everything you desire.
I wish you a very Happy New Year.
* It’s time to decorate your life with the colours that this new year has brought for you.
May your life shine brighter than a thousand lightning stars!
* Becoming your friend was the best thing I’ve done in last year.
I would really like to keep this friendship alive for the rest of my life!
Happy New Year!
* Without you, last year wouldn’t be so full of sweet memories.
I can’t wait to do the same this year.
Wishing you a Happy New Year!
*We learn from each other and blossom together.
It is this ‘friendship plant’ I want to nurture daily.
Happy New Year!
*May the new year be as bright as the sunshine and as calm as the moonlight.
Have a wonderful year ahead.
* Your sweet smile can make me forget my deepest pain and my hardest sorrows. Happy new year dear.
You’re the reason why new years are so amazing!
*Hoping to engage less in the virtual world and more in the real world this year.
Here’s to new beginnings… Happy New Year!
* It’s almost the end of one more wonderful year for us.
I promise, my love for you will only be stronger with the passing of each day in the new year!
* Every new year is a reason for me to fall in love with you for new reasons.
Happy new year! I will never stop falling in love with you!
* As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew,
here’s wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead.
* It feels wonderful to think about how quickly we became such good friends. I’m sure our friendship will last forever. Happy New Year!
* It’s that time of the year again to make new year’s resolutions that you know you can never keep. But you’ll do it anyway. Happy New Year!
Have a wonderful 2019!