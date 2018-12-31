Happy New Year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Pictures

Happy New Year 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Observed on January 1 every year, the New Year calls for a new beginning, a new day. Start the year on a happy note with your favourites and send these heartfelt wishes, messages and quotes to your near and dear ones.

* Today is the first blank page of a 365-page book.

Write a good one.

Happy New Year, 2019!

* For last year’s words belong to last year’s language.

And next year’s words await another voice.

Happy New Year 2019!

* Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories,

and all the blessings a heart can know.

Happy New Year!

* A New Year has tiptoed in.

Let’s go forward to meet it.

Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings.

Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people.

Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips.

* On January 1, when the moon sets and the sun rises,

the world would wake up to a new dawn.

I wish all my friends and family live long and witness 100 such dawns.

Happy New Year 2019.

* Best wishes to my beloved friend for an amazing year ahead.

May the sunshine of happiness always shine above you.

May the dove of peace rest over you and live in your home.

May the dense forest of love surround you all year round.

May you have a lovely New Year.

* New Year’s is the perfect occasion to celebrate love, friendships and all the good things in life.

Let’s take the time to appreciate what this year has given us.

And what the new one is about to bring!

Happy 2019!

* Every end marks a new beginning.

Keep your spirits and determination unshaken,

And you shall always walk the glory road.

With courage, faith and great effort,

you shall achieve everything you desire.

I wish you a very Happy New Year.

* May the New Year give you the strength to face the challenges of life,

courage to adjust the sail so as to take every situation in your stride.

Have a great year ahead!