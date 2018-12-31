Happy New Year 2019 Quotes with Images: Best Inspirational Quotes and Messages for Friends and Loved Ones

Happy New Year 2019 Quotes with Images: With the new year knocking on our door, it is time to leave behind the old and usher in the new with good cheer. New Year’s Day, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on January 1, is celebrated across the world with much fervour when people make new resolutions, greet their friends and family and welcome the coming year with good food and great thoughts.

Here are few messages and quotes you can share with your near and dear ones while ringing in the new year and wishing them a great and inspirational year ahead.

“Hope

Smiles from the threshold of the year to come,

Whispering ‘it will be happier’…”

― Alfred Lord Tennyson

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language

And next year’s words await another voice.”

― T.S. Eliot

“I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes.

Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re doing something”.

― Neil Gaiman

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.”

― Benjamin Franklin

“Each age has deemed the new-born year

The fittest time for festal cheer.”

― Sir Walter Scott

“In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!”

― Mehmet Murat ildan

Happy New Year 2019!