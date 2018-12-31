Happy New Year 2019 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Videos

Happy New Year 2019 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: With the year coming to an end, it’s time to look back at the year that was and thank the universe for its blessings. It’s time to start a new beginning and let bygones be bygones.

As you usher in the New Year, here are some wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

* The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.

* As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew, here is to wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead.

* A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

* A New Year is the chance to start over with a clean slate. Too bad my credit card won’t start over with a blank slate. Happy New Year!

* Another year has passed, another year has come. I wish for you that, with every year, you achieve all of your dreams. May God pour love and care on you. Happy New Year.

* Every year we try to diet and exercise. Maybe this year our plans will actually work. Happy New Year friend.

* To a New Year full of new possibilities, even though I’m sure we’ll just do the same old stuff anyway. Jokes apart, Happy New Year!