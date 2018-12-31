Happy New Year 2019 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Videos

Toggle Menu
Happy New Year 2019 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: It's time to start a new beginning with these lovely heartwarming wishes.

Happy New Year 2019 Advance Wishes Images: May the new year bless you with health, wealth and happiness.

Happy New Year 2019 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: With the year coming to an end, it’s time to look back at the year that was and thank the universe for its blessings. It’s time to start a new beginning and let bygones be bygones.

As you usher in the New Year, here are some wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

* The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.

Happy New Year!

* As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew, here is to wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead.

Wish you a very happy 2019!

* A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year!

* A New Year is the chance to start over with a clean slate. Too bad my credit card won’t start over with a blank slate. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year!

* Another year has passed, another year has come. I wish for you that, with every year, you achieve all of your dreams. May God pour love and care on you. Happy New Year.

Wish you a very happy 2019!

* Every year we try to diet and exercise. Maybe this year our plans will actually work. Happy New Year friend.

Wish you a very happy 2019!

* To a New Year full of new possibilities, even though I’m sure we’ll just do the same old stuff anyway. Jokes apart, Happy New Year!

Wishing you a year filled with new hopes, joys and beginning.

