Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community during which people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Spanning over nine nights and ten days, the festival is celebrated in the month of Ashwin, which typically falls in September or October, according to the modern Gregorian calendar. This year the festival begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5 with Dussehra.

Celebrating Navratri with great fervour, people dress up in traditional attire, observe fasts, offer prayers to the lord and distribute sweets to relatives and friends.

For this special occasion, we have some wishes for you that you can share with your family and friends!

* This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity and knowledge. Happy Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

* May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer; and may all your dreams come true during Navratri and all through the year. Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate the festival with your family and friends (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate the festival with your family and friends (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you a happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Share these wishes with your friends and family (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Share these wishes with your friends and family (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

* On this special day, as you celebrate valour & courage the triumph of good over evil, we wish you success & happiness in everything you do.

HAPPY NAVRATRI.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: This year the festival begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5 with Dussehra (Designed by Angshuman Maity) Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: This year the festival begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5 with Dussehra (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

