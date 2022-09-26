scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Photos and Status: On this special day we wish you success and happiness in everything you do

Navratri wishesHappy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this Navratri with immense joy and fervour (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community during which people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Spanning over nine nights and ten days, the festival is celebrated in the month of Ashwin, which typically falls in September or October, according to the modern Gregorian calendar. This year the festival begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5 with Dussehra.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Celebrating Navratri with great fervour, people dress up in traditional attire, observe fasts, offer prayers to the lord and distribute sweets to relatives and friends.

Also Read | |Navratri 2022 dates: When is Navaratri starting in 2022?

For this special occasion, we have some wishes for you that you can share with your family and friends!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...Premium
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples

* This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity and knowledge. Happy Navratri.

wishes, navtratri Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

* May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer; and may all your dreams come true during Navratri and all through the year. Happy Navratri!

wishes, Navratri Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate the festival with your family and friends (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

*Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you a happy Navratri!

Advertisement
wishes, navratri Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Share these wishes with your friends and family (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

* On this special day, as you celebrate valour & courage the triumph of good over evil, we wish you success & happiness in everything you do.
HAPPY NAVRATRI.

wishes, Navratri Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: This year the festival begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5 with Dussehra (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 06:00:55 am
Next Story

September 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Gauriganj Arrests

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

‘Connected=Connectedness’, an exhibition on global climate issues
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement