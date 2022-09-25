Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Navratri is one of the most revered Hindu festivals. Celebrated for nine days, the festival is dedicated to the nine forms (avatars) of Goddess Durga. This year, Navratri which is also known as ‘Maha Navratri’ will begin on September 26, 2022, and conclude on October 5.

During the nine days, devotees fast, chant holy mantras, and worship the mighty valour of Maa Durga. Also, Ramlila is organised at various places, and it culminates with Rama ‘killing’ Ravana with his bow, as the latter’s effigies are burnt.

The days are known by different names in different parts of the world though the abiding theme of good triumphing over evil remains the same. Celebrations for Durga Puja start on the sixth day of Navratri while the nine nights mark Rama’s victory over Ravana.

For the auspicious festival of Navratri, we have collated some heartfelt wishes that you can send to your family, friends, and loved ones. Take a look!

*May the days end all the darkness and usher in light and prosperity. Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Images: Navratri is celebrated during the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin.

* May the nine divine days bring joy to your life forever. Happy Navratri!

*May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Navratri!

*Cherish new beginnings with the arrival of Maa Durga at home. Happy Navratri!

*Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Navratri!

