Happy Navratri 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: The nine-day Navratri festival is celebrated with fervour and abandon all across the country. Delicious spreads are prepared, houses are cleaned and decorated as friends and family mark the days dancing and in revelry. This year the festival starts from October 17 and will continue till 25.

The days are known by different names in different parts of the world though the abiding theme remains of good triumphing over evil. Celebrations for Durga Puja start on the sixth day of Navaratri while the nine nights mark Rama’s victory over Ravana.

During the period, Ramlila is organised at various places, and it culminates into Rama ‘kills’ Ravana with his bow, as the latter’s effigies are burnt. Even though things are a bit different this year, share these wishes with your family and friends to spread the festive cheer.

Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May the universe showers its blessings to you and your family! Happy Navratri.

*Happy Navratri. May the days end all the darkness and usher in light and prosperity.

Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wishing you a very happy Navratri!

* May the nine divine days bring joy in your life forever. Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Navratri!

*Happy Navratri to you and yours.

* This Navratri sending you blessings and greetings.

Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Navratri. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Navratri.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd