Happy Navratri 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: The celebration of good over evil is always a joyous moment, and this is exactly what Navratri is all about. The nine-days long festival is dedicated to the various forms of Goddess Durga, during which devotees chant holy mantras and worship the mighty valour of Maa Durga.

During the nine days, devotees follow a ritual of fasting. The fasting, unlike other festivals, is slightly difficult because not only is one supposed to refrain from eating onion or garlic, they also have to ditch table salt along with pulses and grains.

This year, Navratris begin on October 17 with Shailputri (one of the nine forms of the goddess) puja, and end on October 26 with Vijay Dashami and Durga visarjan (immersion of the idol)

Ahead, we have collated some heartfelt wishes that you can send to your family, friends and loved ones. Take a look below.

*May this Navratas bring you new success, happiness and love!

