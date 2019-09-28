Happy Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, Pictures, and Greetings

Happy Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Navratri, or the nine day-long festival which begins from September 29 this year, celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over evil. Even though the entire country celebrates the auspicious festival, the stories and the narratives differ. While the eastern and north-eastern states refer to the celebrations as Durga Puja which starts on the sixth day of Navaratri, the northern and western belt celebrate the nine nights as the victory of Rama over Ravana.

During the festival period, Ramlila is organised at various places, and on the final day, when Rama ‘kills’ Ravana with his bow, the festival is culminated by burning effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. During the festival, people dress up in traditional attire, observe fasts, offer prayers to the lord and distribute sweets to relatives and friends.

* May the energy of the universe bless you in all her nine forms. Happy Navratri to you and your family!

* Wishing you a very happy and vibrant New Year and auspicious Navratras.

* May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri!

* Blessings, greetings, sweet, joyful, loving energy to you all. Happy Navratri!

* Experience the mystical beauty and divine wonders this year as the Navratras bring delight to each moment of your life.

*Celebrate the victory of good over evil and experience the grace and energy of the Goddess. Happy Navratri!