Happy Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Photos, Messages, Wallpapers and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook 

Happy Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status: Navratri, the nine-day long festival is one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals. All through the year, four seasonal Navratris are celebrated in the country. However, Sharad Navratri, observed during the autumn season, is considered the most auspicious. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, which generally falls in September and October. This year it will start from September 29 and will end on October 7.

Advertising

Happy Navratri 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics and Greetings

The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country but the general message is the triumph of good over evil. Here are some of the wishes that you can send to your friends and family.

*On this special day, as you celebrate triumph of good over evil

Wish you success & joy.

Happy Navratri!

Advertising

* Nava Durga has come to grace us with her supremacy. Happy Navratri!

*Wish you all a Happy Navratri!

*May Maa bring peace and happiness.

Happy Navratri

*Sending wishes and gratitude.

Happy Navratri.

*May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer and happiness. Happy Navratri.

*Happy Navratri to you and all your loved ones.

*May all good things happen to you this Navratri.

Happy Navratri.