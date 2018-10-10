Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion. (Source: File photo)

The auspicious nine days of Navratri starts from October 10. When it comes to the importance of Navratri, like every other Indian festival, the core message remains the same – the victory of good over evil – but the stories and the narratives differ. Even across the geography of India, while the eastern and north-eastern states refer to the celebrations as Durga Puja, for the northern and western belt, it is a nine-night festival that is observed to celebrate the victory of Rama over Ravana.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2018: Head to these restaurants across India for a delicious Navratri fare

On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes that you can send to your friends and family.

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Navratri means 9 nights of devotion. Spirituality. Celebrations. Music. Dance. Garba. Stuti.

Hope the divine blessings of Maa always be with you.

Happy Navratri

* May this Navratri bring

happiness in your life

Hatred be far away.

And also the strife.

Happy Navratri.

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May this Navratri be as bright as ever

It’s time to celebrate sing and dance

May Maa bless you in every way

May you get your perfect chance

Happy Navratri.

* May the brightness of Navratri

Fill your days with cheer

May all your dreams come true

During Navratri and all through the year

Happy Navratri

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May Maa durga empower you and your family

with her nine swaroopas of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, education, bhakti, shakti.

Happy Navratri.

* Joy, health and a lot of charm

Success, status and no harm

These are my special wishes for you

May each day of Navratri bring something new

Happy Navratri.

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* It’s an auspicious day of Navratri

Make a wish and it shall come true

Do good deeds and forget the rest

Maa is constantly watching you

Happy Navratri.

(Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Dandiya raas and lot of fun

The festivities of Navratri have begun

May you be blessed with peace and love

By Maa Durga from heaven above

Happy Navratri.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd