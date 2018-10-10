Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
  • Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook: It is believed, that Goddess Durga battled with demon Mahishasura and emerged victorious. Wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2018 6:00:39 am

Navratri, Navratri festivals, Navratri days, Navratri night, Navratri Garba night, Navratri dress, Navratri costume, Indian festivals, Indian festivals season, Hindu culture, Hindi religion, Indian express, Indian express news Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion. (Source: File photo)

Related News

The auspicious nine days of Navratri starts from October 10. When it comes to the importance of Navratri, like every other Indian festival, the core message remains the same – the victory of good over evil – but the stories and the narratives differ. Even across the geography of India, while the eastern and north-eastern states refer to the celebrations as Durga Puja, for the northern and western belt, it is a nine-night festival that is observed to celebrate the victory of Rama over Ravana.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2018: Head to these restaurants across India for a delicious Navratri fare

On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes that you can send to your friends and family. 

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images: (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Navratri means 9 nights of devotion. Spirituality. Celebrations. Music. Dance. Garba. Stuti.
Hope the divine blessings of Maa always be with you.
Happy Navratri

* May this Navratri bring
happiness in your life
Hatred be far away.
And also the strife.
Happy Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images: (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May this Navratri be as bright as ever
It’s time to celebrate sing and dance
May Maa bless you in every way
May you get your perfect chance
Happy Navratri.

* May the brightness of Navratri
Fill your days with cheer
May all your dreams come true
During Navratri and all through the year
Happy Navratri

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images: (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

 

* May Maa durga empower you and your family
with her nine swaroopas of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, education, bhakti, shakti.
Happy Navratri.

* Joy, health and a lot of charm
Success, status and no harm
These are my special wishes for you
May each day of Navratri bring something new
Happy Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images: (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* It’s an auspicious day of Navratri
Make a wish and it shall come true
Do good deeds and forget the rest
Maa is constantly watching you
Happy Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images: (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

HOT DEALS

* Dandiya raas and lot of fun
The festivities of Navratri have begun
May you be blessed with peace and love
By Maa Durga from heaven above
Happy Navratri.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Watch Now
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Buzzing Now
Advertisement