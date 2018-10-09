Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
  • Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: As per mythology, the core reason behind the festival remains the same – that is, the victory of good over evil – but the stories behind them differ. This Navratri, send good wishes to your friends and family and keep the spirit of the festivital alive!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 9, 2018 7:30:47 pm

Navratri 2018, Chaitra Navratri 2018, Vasanta Navratri, Navratri images, Navratri photos, Navratri date, Navratri Puja, Navratri messages, Navratri SMS, Navratri greetings, Navratri facebook status, Navratri quotes, indian express, indian express news Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish your friends and family on this joyous occasion.

Related News

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Navaratri – the nine-day long Hindu festival is one of the most revered festivals in India. While there are four seasonal Navratris celebrated in the country throughout the year, Sharad Navratri, the one observed during the autumn season, is considered the most auspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, that generally falls in September and October. This year the festival will be celebrated from October 10 to October 18.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2018: Head to these restaurants across India for a delicious Navratri fare

As per mythology, the core reason behind the festival remains the same – that is, the victory of good over evil – however, the stories differ. In the eastern and north-eastern states of India, it is believed, that Goddess Durga battled with Mahishasura and emerged victorious, and so, the festival is celebrated to mark the defeat of Mahishasura at the hands of Goddess Durga. On the other hand, in North and West India, it honours the victory of Rama over Ravana.

Here are some of the wishes that you can send to your friends and family.

navratri, navratri 2018, navratri images, navratri wishes, (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* We are the fortunate people
Maa Durga has given us a chance
To worship her and be at peace
To celebrate, sing and dance
Happy Navratri

* On this special day, as you celebrate valour & courage
The triumph of good over evil
Wish you success & happiness in everything you do.
HAPPY NAVRATRI.

navratri, navratri 2018, navratri images, navratri wishes, (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity and knowledge, Happy Navratri.

* Nava Durga has come to our presence to grace us with her supremacy,
Let us worship her with happiness and spirit cherish her blessings and celebrate with our loved ones
Wish you all a Happy Navratri!

navratri, navratri 2018, navratri images, navratri wishes, (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* On this special day of Navratri
I want you to know I miss you today
May Maa bring us together again
Sending wishes and love your way
Happy Navratri

navratri, navratri 2018, navratri images, navratri wishes, (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Nine nights of celebration and prayer
May Maa always keep you in her love and care
All your problems will fade away
If you worship her each Navratri Day

navratri, navratri 2018, navratri images, navratri wishes, (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer; and may all your dreams come true during Navratri and all through the year.
Happy Navratri!

HOT DEALS

navratri, navratri 2018, navratri images, navratri wishes, (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May Mata bless you on this special day of Navratri and may on this festive season Dhan, Yash and Samriddhi come to your home.
Happy Navratri!

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Watch Now
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Buzzing Now
Advertisement