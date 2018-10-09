Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish your friends and family on this joyous occasion.

Happy Navratri 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Photos: Navaratri – the nine-day long Hindu festival is one of the most revered festivals in India. While there are four seasonal Navratris celebrated in the country throughout the year, Sharad Navratri, the one observed during the autumn season, is considered the most auspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, that generally falls in September and October. This year the festival will be celebrated from October 10 to October 18.

As per mythology, the core reason behind the festival remains the same – that is, the victory of good over evil – however, the stories differ. In the eastern and north-eastern states of India, it is believed, that Goddess Durga battled with Mahishasura and emerged victorious, and so, the festival is celebrated to mark the defeat of Mahishasura at the hands of Goddess Durga. On the other hand, in North and West India, it honours the victory of Rama over Ravana.

Here are some of the wishes that you can send to your friends and family.

* We are the fortunate people

Maa Durga has given us a chance

To worship her and be at peace

To celebrate, sing and dance

Happy Navratri

* On this special day, as you celebrate valour & courage

The triumph of good over evil

Wish you success & happiness in everything you do.

HAPPY NAVRATRI.

* This Navratri light the lamp of happiness, prosperity and knowledge, Happy Navratri.

* Nava Durga has come to our presence to grace us with her supremacy,

Let us worship her with happiness and spirit cherish her blessings and celebrate with our loved ones

Wish you all a Happy Navratri!

* On this special day of Navratri

I want you to know I miss you today

May Maa bring us together again

Sending wishes and love your way

Happy Navratri

* Nine nights of celebration and prayer

May Maa always keep you in her love and care

All your problems will fade away

If you worship her each Navratri Day

* May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer; and may all your dreams come true during Navratri and all through the year.

Happy Navratri!

* May Mata bless you on this special day of Navratri and may on this festive season Dhan, Yash and Samriddhi come to your home.

Happy Navratri!

