Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and cards

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: This festival is also known as Kali Chaudas, Chhoti Diwali, Roop Chaudas or Bhoot Chaudas. This Hindu festival falls on Chaturdashi or the 14th day of Krishna paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Legend goes that demon Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali. It symbolises abolishing laziness and evil, and is celebrated one day before Diwali. A variety of rituals are followed across the country to celebrate this day.

If you are looking for messages and quotes to wish your loved ones on the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi, here are some you can pick from:

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: pixabay, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: pixabay, image designed by Gargi Singh)

*Prosperity, health and wealth

Good luck, success and love

Is sent your way this Kali Chaudas

Straight from heaven above

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Victory of good over evil

Celebrations of courage too,

May Kali Chaudas festival bring

Nothing but the best

For you and of you.

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Read| Know everything about Diwali and why celebrations begin with oil bath ritual

* Tomorrow is Diwali but today is Kali Chaudas. So wishing you a day before. A very prosperous and happy Narak Chaturdashi.

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Happy Narak Chaturdashi!

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: pixabay, image designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: pixabay, image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Keep smiling and enjoy the bliss

There’s nothing I ask, more than this.

Wish you a Happy Narak Chaturdashi.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd