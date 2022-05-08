scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Happy International Mother's Day 2022 Wishes images, messages, status, quotes: Mother's love is the purest and most selfless form of love. It is a day to celebrate motherhood and honour mothers. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2022 6:00:18 am
Mothers day wishes 2022Happy Mother's Day 2022 Wishes: Happy mother day to all the beautiful mothers out there. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

It is believed that the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be celebrated because her own mother had expressed such a desire. When she passed, Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial for her mother in the year 1908, three years after her death. It was done at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. However, many traditional celebrations did exist over thousands of years in several cultures.

While a single day is not enough to show gratitude to a mother, Mother’s day still makes for a wonderful opportunity for every child to express their love for their moms.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Mother's Day Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Wishes: A blessed mother’s day to you. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, an act of love you’ve given me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Wishes: A mother is like a flower, beautiful and unique. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Wishing you a calm and relaxing Mother’s Day. You deserve to be pampered!

Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Wishes: Mothers are priceless. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, an act of love you’ve given me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Wishes: To the world, she is a mother, but to the family, she is the world. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always being the shining example of what I wanted to be like when I grew up!

Mother's Day card 3 Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Wishes: A mother is a blessing that no one can replace. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom! We don’t say it enough, but we really appreciate all that you do for us every day. You are truly the glue that holds our family together!

