Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: Mother’s Day is observed to honour moms and the important role they play in our lives, as the name indicates. The present Mother’s Day celebration is said to have started in the United States when a lady named Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be remembered since her own mother had voiced a similar wish.

Jarvis conducted a memorial for her three years after she went away, in roughly 1908. It took place at West Virginia’s St Andrew’s Methodist Church. While she did not attend, it is believed that she sent a telegram to the participants, along with 500 white flowers, emphasising the significance of the day. What began as a method for Jarvis to honour her mother has now been adopted by other countries as a way to respect, adore, and honour mothers everywhere.

Wish your mother well with these heartfelt words and cards that we’ve compiled for you below.

* Thinking of you with love today and always. Happy Mother’s Day!

* Thank you for being there for me every day with just the right amount of affection. Happy mother's day

*You make this world so full of love by the beautiful touch of your motherhood. Thanks, mom. Happy Mother’s Day

*"A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." — Agatha Christie

* It took a lot of patience to raise me. Thank you for sticking with me this far.

*All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. -Abraham Lincoln

* When you're there, I always feel safe and secure. You're the finest Mom! Mother's Day greetings

*Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved. -Erich Fromm

* For me, you will always be the best mother. Happy Mother's Day

