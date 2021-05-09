Happy Mother’s Day 2021: Wishes images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes: This year it will be celebrated on May 9. (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes images, messages, status, quotes: As the name suggests, Mother’s Day is celebrated to honour mothers and the invaluable role they play in our lives. Celebrated on the second Sunday of May, it is believed the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US, when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be commemorated because her own mother had expressed such a desire.

When she passed away, Jarvis held a memorial for her, circa 1908, three years after her death. It was done at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. It is said while she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees, highlighting the significance of the day, along with five hundred white carnations. What started as Jarvis’ way of honouring her mother, got picked up by other countries over the years, as a way to love, cherish and honour mothers everywhere.

While this year the celebrations may be low-key amid the pandemic, make sure to make it special for your mother. Wish her with these heartwarming messages and cards we have put together for you below. Take a look.

*Happy Mothers Day! Thank you for everything you've done for us. It's more than we can ever express.

*Happy Mothers Day! Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. It’s more than we can ever express.

*Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking." ― Happy Mother's Day

*Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking.” ― Happy Mother’s Day

* Your eyes and your soul is everything that reminds me of your unconditional love. Thanks, mummy. Wish you a very Happy Mother's Day

* Your eyes and your soul is everything that reminds me of your unconditional love. Thanks, mummy. Wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day

*You make this world so full of love by the beautiful touch of your motherhood. Thanks, mom. Happy Mother's Day

*You make this world so full of love by the beautiful touch of your motherhood. Thanks, mom. Happy Mother’s Day

*I wanted to get you something special this Mother's Day, so I decided to give you some peace and quiet! Happy mother's day, mumma

I wanted to get you something special this Mother’s Day, so I decided to give you some peace and quiet! Happy mother’s day, mumma

