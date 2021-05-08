Happy Mother’s Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: Celebrated to honour mothers, motherhood and maternal bonds, this day began in the United States at the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century, although many traditional celebrations did exist over thousands of years in several cultures. This year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 9.

While a single day is not enough to show gratitude to a mother, children can use this occasion to do something special for their moms, to show how much she is loved and respected. You can share with your mother these quotes and messages, especially if you are unable to be with her on this special day. Pick you favourite from these:

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes Images

*To the best mum in the world, happy Mother’s Day! Hope you have the happiest of days.

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes Images

*Although we haven’t been able to see each other as much as we would have liked this year, thank you for your love and support each day to get me through!

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes Images

*Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes Images

*May this special day be as lovely and perfect as you!

Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes Images

*Words are never enough to thank you for all that you do…Happy Mother’s Day!