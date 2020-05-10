Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Wishes, images, Whatsapp messages, status, quotes and photos

Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes

Happy International Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes images, Whatsapp messages, status, quotes: Mother’s Day is being celebrated on May 10 this year. The modern Mother’s Day celebration is believed to have begun first in the US, when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be celebrated in honour of her mother. Now, Mother’s Day is celebrated across various countries.

Yes, you cannot thank your mother enough, but on Mother’s Day, take the opportunity to show love and express gratitude towards her for all the things she has been doing for you selflessly. You can also make her a card on this occasion. If you are wondering what to write on it, here are some messages and quotes that you can share with her on this day to make her feel special. Take a look:

Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

*Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me and supported me in every pursuit. Thank you for being there every day with just the love I needed.

* Raising me took a lot of patience. Thanks for hanging in there with me.

* Happy Mother’s Day!

* Mom, you’ve always been there for me. There’s no way I could ever fully express my gratitude for all you’ve done for me. I love you! Happy Mother’s Day.

* I just want you to know how special and fortunate I find myself to be blessed with a mother as loving, caring and wonderful as you.

