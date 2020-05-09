Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, wallpapers and photos

Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Thank you with all my heart. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Thank you with all my heart. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: Every year, the second Sunday of May is dedicated to mother’s and their immeasurable love and sacrifice. The day celebrates mothers, who play a very important role in their child’s life. If you haven’t acknowledged your mother’s contribution towards making you the person that you are today, we reckon you start today.

It is believed that the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be celebrated because her own mother had expressed such a desire. When she passed, Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial for her mother in the year 1908, three years after her death. It was done at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. It is said that while she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees, highlighting the significance of the day. She also sent them five hundred white carnations, it is said.

Although this year the celebrations will be different with the lockdown in place, you can always send these messages, quotes, pics, and brighten up your mum’s day!

* Your loving and caring ways have inspired me to be the best person I can be. Thank you with all my heart.

I love you, mom. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* There aren’t enough words in any language to express how much I love you.

Thank you for being a great mother and a good friend. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Thinking of you with love today and always. Happy Mother’s Day!

Your strength and love have guided me. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* To my mother-who never sends me out into the cruel world without first wrapping me up in the warmth of her love.

You are more than just a mom to me! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Happy Mother’s Day to my favourite person in the universe.

Happy Mother's Day Wishes to my favourite person in the universe. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* You too, my mother, read my rhymes

For the love of unforgotten times,

And you may chance to hear once more

The little feet along the floor.

Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

