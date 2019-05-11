Happy Mother’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings Card

Happy Mother’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: As we go about our lives, preoccupied with daily chores and meeting deadlines, we often fail to acknowledge those who are important to us. Though not deliberate, we do falter to acknowledge those who are closest to us, chief among them being our mothers.

Advertising

Most would agree that we tend to take them for granted. Every year, the second Sunday of May is dedicated to these selfless souls. If you have been faltering at acknowledging your mother’s contribution towards making you the person that you are today, we reckon you start showing her some love.

Spend time with her and have a hearty conversation. If you are in a different city, then at least give her a call and send her one of these heartfelt messages on May 12.

* You are the greatest gift from the heavens mother, filled with love and care for all your children and the entire family.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Advertising

* A mom like you I could never replace.

Your actions and words are full of grace.

You are truly a treasure, so I’m writing to say

I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day!

I love you, Mom!

* Your smile brightens each day just as the morning sun. It gives me the courage to face a new day with joy.

I love you, mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

* I believe in love at first sight.

You are the first person I saw when I opened my eyes, and I have loved you ever since.

Happy Mother’s Day!

* It’s my time to tell you how fortunate and special I am to be blessed with a mother as caring, and loving as you.

Wish you a Happy Mother’s Day, Maa.

* In my entire life I haven’t met a lady as elegant, beautiful and lovely as you. I love you lots.

Wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day.

* Your love is inexhaustible mother, nobody can give their hearts like you have.

Every second that my heart beats, it reminds me that you gave me life and I should cherish you.

Happy Mother’s Day.

* With zeal and courage you fought for us. You are so special to us mother.

Wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day!

* I just want you to know how special and fortunate I find myself to be blessed with a mother as loving, and caring and wonderful as you.

Happy Mother’s Day!

* Life has never been perfect. It probably never will be.

But I will never ever lose hope, because I know I always have you to stand by me.

I love you mother, so much more than you even know.

Happy Mother’s Day to you.

* My best friend, My protector, My number one fan. You’re all these, rolled up into one.

I’m so thankful to God because you are my mom.

Happy Mother’s Day.

* I see now it was love, Mom

That made you come whenever I’d call,

And I thank you for it all.

Wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day!

* Your pretty smile, your kind eyes, your heart of gold and your healing touch.

You’re more beautiful than ever to me. I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.

Advertising

There is no one like a mother and, no mother quite like you.

You are so very thoughtful and caring, and I just wanted to thank you.

Happy Mother’s Day.