Happy Mother’s Day 2019: Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy International Mother‘s Day 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: Poet and novelist Rudyard Kipling rightly said: “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” Mother’s play a very important role in our lives. They never fall short of pampering their children and showering them with conditional love and support. To honour mothers, every year the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day in India. This year it will be celebrated on May 12.

Advertising

While no day can justify all that a mother does for her child, you can definitely acknowledge her love on this day. You can take out out for a nice lunch or buy her that perfume which has been on her list for long. While such things will make her feel happy, nothing can meet the joy of expressing your love through words.

This Mother’s Day, convey your love to her by sharing these wishes, greetings and messages and make her feel on top of the world!

*Happy Mother’s Day, mom! Thank you for looking after us so well. I know it’s not always easy. We love you!

Advertising

*I just want you to know how special and fortunate I am to be blessed with a mother as loving, caring and wonderful as you. Happy Mother’s Day!

*Happy Mother’s Day to one *super* mommy. We are so lucky to have you! Thanks for all you do. Happy Mother’s Day.

*Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother’s Day to the sweetest mother in the world, we love you!

*M is for Marvelous

O is for Open

T is for Trustworthy

H is for Honest

E is for Elegant

R is for Reliable

Happy Mother’s Day! I love you!

*A mom like you is the sweetest gift that God has ever given me. I thank Him for sending an angel who is always beside me. You are the best among the rest. I love you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

*Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum ever.

*Thank you for always being there, mom. Have a lovely Mother’s Day.

*Mother, you were my first friend and after all these years you are still my true royal friend. I love you now and forever. Happy Mother’s Day!