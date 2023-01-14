Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: The Hindu harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is a commemoration of the changing seasons. The festival is celebrated all across the country and marks the day when the sun starts moving towards the north, signifying the end of winter and the dawn of a new beginning. The day is dedicated to the Sun god, Lord Surya. There are many different names to the festival, in Assam it is called Bihu, while in Tamil Nadu it is known as Pongal. But in all these regions, this period is one of good fortune.

This year Makar Sankranti falls on Saturday, January 14. The festivities will include bonfires, kite flying competitions, and of course feasting on regional delicasies, depending on where you are. Devotees start the day with a dip in one of the many sacred rivers of India like Ganga, Yamuna, Kaveri or Krishna. The dip is believed to wash away all of one’s sins, as well as bring forth a prosperous new year. As you usher in this new time, don’t forget to spread the joy with your near and dear ones. Here are some special greetings for your friends and family on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Look at the brighter side of life, see the sun smiling and birds singing for you. Happy Makar Sankranti

*Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti. As the sun starts its northward journey, let’s come together and celebrate this season of opulence with love, peace, and joy.

*Let’s come together and celebrate this day of happiness. Let’s fly the kites and touch the skies of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti

*Just like your kites, this Makar Sankranti, may you soar high with success. Happy Uttarayan!

*This year, I hope Makar Sankranti’s rising sun fills your life with happy moments. Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti!

*Best wishes for a happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti! Hope the Sun God fulfills all your wishes on this auspicious occasion

