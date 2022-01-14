Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated across India that marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward.

Makar Sankranti will fall on Friday, January 14 this year. This period is also known as Uttarayan and is considered to be extremely fortunate. The harvest festival is a religious and seasonal celebration that honours Lord Surya, the Sun God, and commemorates Sun’s arrival in Makara (Capricorn).

Worshippers bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery on this day, and sesame and jaggery ladoos called chikkis are distributed. As you celebrate this festive occasion with your loved ones, don’t forget to wish them with these special greetings.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* May the Makar Sankranti fire burn all the moments of sadness and bring you warmth of joy, wisdom and love.. have a nice day!

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Worship the Lord son, and fly the kite and celebrate this day as this is the season of harvest. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness and love. Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* Look at the brighter side of life. It’s so pleasant and sees the sun smiling for you and birds singing for you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewri, moongfali, and popcorn and spread happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!