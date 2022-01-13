Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos and Greetings

January 13, 2022 8:00:38 pm
Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival, is celebrated across India. The auspicious day marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward. This period is also known as Uttarayan.
The festival is a religious and seasonal celebration that honours Lord Surya, the sun God, and commemorates the sun’s arrival in Makara rashi (Capricorn). This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on January 14 during the Magh Krishna Paksha Dwitiya tithi. Unlike most Indian festivals, Makar Sankranti follows the solar calendar rather than the lunar calendar.
So, on this joyous day, make sure to spread love by sending your loved ones these wishes.
*On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, we wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!
*Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!
*May this Makar Sankranti take away all your sorrows and lighten your life with warmth, joy and evergreen happiness.
*Enjoy this festival with the sweetness and joy of rewri, moongfali, and popcorn! Happy Makar Sankranti!
*Hope this year blesses you with new opportunities. May your dreams turn into reality and your efforts be rewarded. Happy Makar Sankranti!
*May the tasty til ke laddoo, chikki, and sweet gud bring you lots of happiness and good luck. Happy Makar Sankranti!
*May your days be filled with joy, happiness and endless celebrations. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.
