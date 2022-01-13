Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival, is celebrated across India. The auspicious day marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward. This period is also known as Uttarayan.

The festival is a religious and seasonal celebration that honours Lord Surya, the sun God, and commemorates the sun’s arrival in Makara rashi (Capricorn). This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on January 14 during the Magh Krishna Paksha Dwitiya tithi. Unlike most Indian festivals, Makar Sankranti follows the solar calendar rather than the lunar calendar.

So, on this joyous day, make sure to spread love by sending your loved ones these wishes.

*On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, we wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be filled with love and joy! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be filled with love and joy! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: May god bless you and your loved ones. (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: May god bless you and your loved ones. (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May this Makar Sankranti take away all your sorrows and lighten your life with warmth, joy and evergreen happiness.

*Enjoy this festival with the sweetness and joy of rewri, moongfali, and popcorn! Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Sending warmth and positivity your way. (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Sending warmth and positivity your way. (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Hope this year blesses you with new opportunities. May your dreams turn into reality and your efforts be rewarded. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti! (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the tasty til ke laddoo, chikki, and sweet gud bring you lots of happiness and good luck. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: This Makar Sankranti, may all your wishes and desires come true. (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes Images: This Makar Sankranti, may all your wishes and desires come true. (Photo: Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May your days be filled with joy, happiness and endless celebrations. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

