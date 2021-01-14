Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival celebrated by Indians. The day is dedicated to the Sun God, and is also known by different names such as Makara Sankranti or Maghi. The day marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn). It also signals the end of winters and the onset of spring. As per the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti falls on the first day of the month of Magha.

People celebrate the occasion with sweets made of jaggery and sesame as well as rice, along with sumptuous meals.

This year it will be celebrated on January 14. Here are some wishes you can share with your friends and family members.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti make you reach new heights of happiness.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

*Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish you and your family members a very happy Makar Sankranti!

*As the sun starts its northward journey, I hope all your dreams come true.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti!

*May the Makar Sankranti end all moments of sadness and bring joy and happiness.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.

Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Makar Sankranti!