scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: The day marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn). It also signals the end of winters and the onset of spring

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 7:00:08 am
happy makar sankranti, happy makar sankranti 2021, makar sankranti, makar sankranti 2021, happy makar sankranti images, happy makar sankranti images 2021, happy makar sankranti 2021 status, happy makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti images, makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti pics, happy makar sankranti photos, happy makar sankranti messages, happy makar sankranti sms, happy makar sankranti wishes sms, happy makar sankranti wishes messagesHappy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival celebrated by Indians. The day is dedicated to the Sun God, and is also known by different names such as Makara Sankranti or Maghi. The day marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn). It also signals the end of winters and the onset of spring. As per the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti falls on the first day of the month of Magha.

People celebrate the occasion with sweets made of jaggery and sesame as well as rice, along with sumptuous meals.

ALSO READ |Makar Sankranti 2021: Date, History, Importance and Significance

This year it will be celebrated on January 14. Here are some wishes you can share with your friends and family members.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
happy makar sankranti, happy makar sankranti 2021, makar sankranti, makar sankranti 2021, happy makar sankranti images, happy makar sankranti images 2021, happy makar sankranti 2021 status, happy makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti images, makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti pics, happy makar sankranti photos, happy makar sankranti messages, happy makar sankranti sms, happy makar sankranti wishes sms, happy makar sankranti wishes messages Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti make you reach new heights of happiness.
Happy Makar Sankranti!

*Happy Makar Sankranti!

happy makar sankranti, happy makar sankranti 2021, makar sankranti, makar sankranti 2021, happy makar sankranti images, happy makar sankranti images 2021, happy makar sankranti 2021 status, happy makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti images, makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti pics, happy makar sankranti photos, happy makar sankranti messages, happy makar sankranti sms, happy makar sankranti wishes sms, happy makar sankranti wishes messages Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wish you and your family members a very happy Makar Sankranti!

*As the sun starts its northward journey, I hope all your dreams come true.

happy makar sankranti, happy makar sankranti 2021, makar sankranti, makar sankranti 2021, happy makar sankranti images, happy makar sankranti images 2021, happy makar sankranti 2021 status, happy makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti images, makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti pics, happy makar sankranti photos, happy makar sankranti messages, happy makar sankranti sms, happy makar sankranti wishes sms, happy makar sankranti wishes messages Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti!

*May the Makar Sankranti end all moments of sadness and bring joy and happiness.

happy makar sankranti, happy makar sankranti 2021, makar sankranti, makar sankranti 2021, happy makar sankranti images, happy makar sankranti images 2021, happy makar sankranti 2021 status, happy makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti images, makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti pics, happy makar sankranti photos, happy makar sankranti messages, happy makar sankranti sms, happy makar sankranti wishes sms, happy makar sankranti wishes messages Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.
Happy Makar Sankranti.

happy makar sankranti, happy makar sankranti 2021, makar sankranti, makar sankranti 2021, happy makar sankranti images, happy makar sankranti images 2021, happy makar sankranti 2021 status, happy makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti images, makar sankranti wishes images, makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti quotes, happy makar sankranti pics, happy makar sankranti photos, happy makar sankranti messages, happy makar sankranti sms, happy makar sankranti wishes sms, happy makar sankranti wishes messages Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti. (Source: Canva | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Makar Sankranti!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mithila Palkar, Mithila Palkar looks, Mithila Palkar ethnic looks, Mithila Palkar sari looks, Mithila Palkar, indian express, indian express news
Seven pictures of Tribhanga actor Mithila Palkar you should not miss today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement