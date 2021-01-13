scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: This year the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 January.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 8:50:06 pm
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Wishing you a year filled with prosperity! (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh/ Canva)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos and Greetings: Celebrated with much excitement, the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is also known as Makara Sankranti. On this day, people celebrate by distributing til-gur or jaggery laddoos and flying kites.

Celebrated in various parts of the country, this festival marks the first day of the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign Capricorn or Makara. Many people begin the day by taking a dip in the Ganga. It is also known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam and Pedda Pandaga in Telangana.

It is celebrated every year, and this year, it falls on January 14.

While the celebrations will be toned down this year, make sure you wish your loved ones with these heartfelt wishes. Take a look below.

ALSO READ |Makar Sankranti 2021: Puja vidhi, timings, samagri, and mantra
Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: I wish you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti. (Photo: Canva/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Sending you warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti! Have a great day.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Makar Sankranti! (Photo: Canva/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you always soar high up in life, like the vibrant kites that fly in the sky.
Happy Makar Sankranti

*Hope the festival of Makar Sankranti brings you lots of happiness and bliss.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: Have a lovely day. (Photo: Canva/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this harvest season bring you prosperity
Let us celebrate together.
Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes Images: This Makar Sankranti, I pray that it marks the end of difficulties. (Photo: Canva/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Makar Sankranti!

