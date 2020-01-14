Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos and Greetings

Happy Makar Sankranti. This year it falls on 15th January. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Makar Sankranti. This year it falls on 15th January. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Makar Sankranti is among the most popular festivals in Hinduism. It marks the first day when the sun enters into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (known as ‘Makar Rashi’ in Hindi), and the start of longer days.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in different parts of the country. However, the festival is known by different names in different cultures and parts of the country, like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal, Uttarayan in Gujarat and Bhogali Bihu in Assam.

Each region has its distinct rituals and unique festivities but the common thread across the country is a spread of delicious food that pays homage to the season. Every year, thousands of devotees take a dip in the holy water at Ganga Sagar, with prayers on their lips. It marks the beginning of the holy phase with positivity and wisdom, while also forgetting all the bad that happened in the previous year.

The festival is generally celebrated on January 14, but this year it falls on January 15.

Do not forget to greet your family and friends and begin this new phase with positivity and vigour.

You can share these beautifully curated messages with your loved ones:

*On this auspicious festival, the sun starts its northward journey. Thus, it begins the journey towards greater heights and success! I wish you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti.

*Let The Vibrancy And Colour Of This

Festive Season Brighten Up Your Life.

Happy Makar Sankranti.

*Remember: Our thoughts hold the power to build, bend or break our circumstances. Wishing you a positive and prosperous Makar Sankranti

*A new beginning

A new destination

With happiness or sorrow

With pain or pleasure

Happy Makar Sankranti!

*The Sun Rises With New Hope,

Kites Fly With Vigour,

Crops Are Ready to Be Harvested,

All Denoting Hope, Joy, and Abundance.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

*May You Are Filled With Extreme Joy and Happiness and Start a New Year With Great Enthusiasm and Positivity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

