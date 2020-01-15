Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages: The annual festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm. Also known as Maghi in Assam, Khichdi in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Paush Sankranti in West Bengal, and Pongal in Tamil Nadu, the festival which signals the arrival of longer days, will be celebrated on January 15 this year. On this day, Surya or the Sun God is worshipped.
To make the day even more special for you and your loved ones, we have curated some wishes and greetings that you can share.
*I wish that you touch new heights just like the kites on Makar Sankranti….. Wishing you a successful year ahead…. Happy Makar Sankranti.
*Wishing you and your loved ones a very warm and prosperous Makar Sankranti…. May you be blessed with lots of opportunities and success in life.
*Sending greetings on Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones and wishing a prosperous year ahead.
*May the rising Sun of Makar Sankranti bring positivity and success in your life and make it the best year of your life….. A very Happy Makar Sankranti.
*May the sun radiate peace and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!
*May you soar as high as the kites. Have a blessed Makar Sankranti.
*Hope the festival of Makar Sankranti ushers in the good times in your life.
*The sun of Makar Sankranti inspires us to always believe in goodness and always have faith in life…. Best wishes on Makar Sankranti to you.
*May your life is blessed with love.
May your life be blessed with Lakshmi
May your life be blessed with happiness.
Happy Makar Sankranti!
*Look Outside
It’s so pleasant!
Sun smiling for you
Trees dancing for you
Birds singing for you
Because I requested them All to wish you
Happy Makar Sankranti!
*Hope you always soar high just like the colourful kites that dot the sky.
Hope this Makar Sankranti brings rays of joy and hope.
