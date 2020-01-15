Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Whatsapp Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: With rays of joy and hope, wish you and your family Happy Makar Sakranti! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: With rays of joy and hope, wish you and your family Happy Makar Sakranti! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages: The annual festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm. Also known as Maghi in Assam, Khichdi in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Paush Sankranti in West Bengal, and Pongal in Tamil Nadu, the festival which signals the arrival of longer days, will be celebrated on January 15 this year. On this day, Surya or the Sun God is worshipped.

To make the day even more special for you and your loved ones, we have curated some wishes and greetings that you can share.

*I wish that you touch new heights just like the kites on Makar Sankranti….. Wishing you a successful year ahead…. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Makar Sakranti is the time for peace and prosperity. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Makar Sakranti is the time for peace and prosperity. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Wishing you and your loved ones a very warm and prosperous Makar Sankranti…. May you be blessed with lots of opportunities and success in life.

*Sending greetings on Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones and wishing a prosperous year ahead.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Celebrate Makar Sakranti with fun. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Celebrate Makar Sakranti with fun. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the rising Sun of Makar Sankranti bring positivity and success in your life and make it the best year of your life….. A very Happy Makar Sankranti.

*May the sun radiate peace and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: A very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: A very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you soar as high as the kites. Have a blessed Makar Sankranti.

*Hope the festival of Makar Sankranti ushers in the good times in your life.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: May the warmth of sun come with prosperity and hope. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: May the warmth of sun come with prosperity and hope. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The sun of Makar Sankranti inspires us to always believe in goodness and always have faith in life…. Best wishes on Makar Sankranti to you.

*May your life is blessed with love.

May your life be blessed with Lakshmi

May your life be blessed with happiness.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Makar Sakranti! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes: Happy Makar Sakranti! (Designed by Gargi Singh) *Look Outside

It’s so pleasant!

Sun smiling for you

Trees dancing for you

Birds singing for you

Because I requested them All to wish you

Happy Makar Sankranti! *Hope you always soar high just like the colourful kites that dot the sky.

Hope this Makar Sankranti brings rays of joy and hope.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd