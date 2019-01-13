Happy Makar Sankranti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of summer. The day is dedicated to the Sun God and devotees express their gratitude for a good harvest. Several colourful kites are also seen in the sky on this day as people gather to celebrate the festival. Many also attend ‘Kumbh Mela’ in Prayag and the ‘Gangasagar Mela’ during this time.

The day is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country but is celebrated all the same. The day spreads much cheer and happiness as special delicacies are prepared to commemorate it. This year the day will be celebrated on January 15. As you gear up to celebrate the day, do not forget to wish your friends and your loved ones. To make your work easier, we have collected some wishes and messages for you that you can share.

*Happy Makar Sankranti!

*I wish you soar high just like the kites on Makar Sankranti. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*Here’s wishing that the festival of Makar Sankranti brings you happiness.

*Makar Sankranti, the festival of the sun, is here. May the day mark the beginning of everything nice.

*Makar Sankranti, the festival of the sun, is here. May it bring you wisdom and joy, And light up your life. For the entire new year!

*A new beginning

A new destination

May things be blissful and full of joy.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

* Warm wishes for you and your family on Makar Sankranti.

*Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family. Have a happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!

*Meethe gur mein mil gaye til, Udi patang aur khil gaye dil, Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.

*Wish you all a very happy Makar Sankranti.

*Hope the festival of Makar Sankranti ushers in the good times in your life.

*Wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti

*May the sun radiate peace and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*May you soar as high as the kites. Have a blessed Makar Sankranti.