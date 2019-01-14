Happy Makar Sankranti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages for Whatsapp and Facebook:

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival celebrated by Indians and is dedicated to the Sun God. Also known as Makara Sankranti or Maghi, the festival denotes the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) as it travels on its celestial path. This marks the end of winters and the onset of spring. It falls on the first day of the month of Magha, according to the Hindu calendar.

Advertising

To be celebrated on January 15 this year, we have curated some wishes and greetings that you can share with your friends and family and bring a smile on their face.

* Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti,

Connect you to some brightest moments,

Just as the kites dot the sky,

May you reach new heights of happiness,

Adding charm to your celebration.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

*Meethe gur mein mil gaye til,

Udi patang aur khil gaye dil,

Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti,

Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.

Wish You Happy Makar Sankranti!

*As the sun starts northward journey.

He makes all the happiness of throughout this year.

I wish you and your family a

Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

*A beautiful, bright and delightful day,

The sun entered makar to intense its rays.

Crops harvested to brighten up the smile,

Come together and enjoy all the while.

Kites flying high to touch the happiness,

Til mangled with sweet to spread sweetness.

Time to enjoy the moment with full intensity,

A very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti.

*Mandir ki ghanti, Arti ki thali,

Nadi ke kinare, Suraj ki lali,

Zindagi me aye khushiyo ki bahar,

Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.

Happy Makar Sankranti.

*Makar Sakranti Ke Din Udaaye

Dil Ke Saath Apni Patang

Aur Kijiye Wish Mohabbat Ke

Saath Happy Makar Sakranti.

* With great devotion,

Fervor and gaiety,

With rays of joy and hope,

Wish you and your family

Happy Makar Sankranti 2019!

Advertising

*May the Makar Sankranti fire burn all the moments of sadness and bring joy, happiness and love with its warmth.

Happy Makar Sakranti!