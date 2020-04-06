Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Photos and Status

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: It is an important day for the Jain community living in India and abroad. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: It is an important day for the Jain community living in India and abroad. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: The occasion of Mahavir Jayanti holds great significance for the Jain community in India and abroad. It is considered to be one of the most important religious holidays in the country. This year, it will be celebrated on April 6, which is a Monday.

It is said that Mahavir Jayanti is usually celebrated during the Hindu month of Chaitra which, as per the Gregorian calendar, coincides with the months of late March and early April. The Jain community celebrates the day which is believed to be the birthday of Lord Mahavir, a great sage or a ‘tirthankara’.

Mahavir was born in either 599 BCE or 615 BCE, as believed by the Digambar and the Swetambara schools of Jainism respectively, in Kundagram (Kundalpur in Champaran district in Bihar), to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. It is said that he was born in a place called ‘ahalya bhumi’ which had not been ploughed for hundreds of years.

The Jain community revers Mahavir as their key prophet, and celebrate the day by offering prayers and by fasting.

On this auspicious day, therefore, we bring you these cards that you can share with your near and dear ones, to keep the spirit and teachings of the great tirthankara alive.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: The day is all about non violence. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: The day is all about non violence. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May Lord Mahavir fulfill all your desires and keep you healthy and wise. Happy Mahavir Jayanti, dear friend.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Spread the message of peace in your community. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Spread the message of peace in your community. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* On this pious occasion, I pray that you only embrace truth and peace.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Seek the blessings of Lord Mahavir (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Seek the blessings of Lord Mahavir (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Seek the light, dear friend, and let Lord Mahavir fill your life with all the wisdom and colours.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: On this day, the Jain community offers prayers to the great sage. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: On this day, the Jain community offers prayers to the great sage. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Non violence is the first religion and truth of humanity.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: People fast and follow the teachings of the tirthankara (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: People fast and follow the teachings of the tirthankara (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being.” — Lord Mahavir

