Sunday, April 05, 2020
Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Devotees engage in charity and idols of Mahavir are given a ceremonial anointment called abhisheka.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2020 10:00:46 pm

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: An auspicious occasion for the Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with much fervour as the birth of Lord Mahavir who is believed to have been born in 599 BC in Kshatriyakund, Bihar. He was the 24th and the last Tirthankar. Temples are decorated with flags and poor are offered with food and clothes. Donations are made to contribute towards the prevention of the slaughtering of animals.

Devotees engage in charity and idols of Lord Mahavir are given a ceremonial anointment called abhisheka.

If you want to send wishes to your loved ones, we have have you covered.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Have you wished your friends and family? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The best way to observe
such an auspicious occasion is by
striving for peace and strengthening
the bonds of brotherhood.
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

mahavir jayanti, happy mahavir jayanti, happy mahavir jayanti images, mahavir jayanti 2020, happy mahavir jayanti 2020, happy mahavir jayanti wallpaper, happy mahavir jayanti status, mahavir jayanti images, mahavir jayanti wishes, happy mahavir jayanti messages, mahavir jayanti sms, mahavir jayanti quotes, happy mahavir jayanti status Wish your family Happy Mahavir Jayanti! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir
bless your life with knowledge
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

mahavir jayanti, happy mahavir jayanti, happy mahavir jayanti images, mahavir jayanti 2020, happy mahavir jayanti 2020, happy mahavir jayanti wallpaper, happy mahavir jayanti status, mahavir jayanti images, mahavir jayanti wishes, happy mahavir jayanti messages, mahavir jayanti sms, mahavir jayanti quotes, happy mahavir jayanti status Send these cards to your loved ones. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the holy words show you
the path to never-ending happiness
Happy Mahavir Jayanti

mahavir jayanti, happy mahavir jayanti, happy mahavir jayanti images, mahavir jayanti 2020, happy mahavir jayanti 2020, happy mahavir jayanti wallpaper, happy mahavir jayanti status, mahavir jayanti images, mahavir jayanti wishes, happy mahavir jayanti messages, mahavir jayanti sms, mahavir jayanti quotes, happy mahavir jayanti status Happy Mahavir Jayanti! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Lets pray for peace and harmony for all the humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

mahavir jayanti, happy mahavir jayanti, happy mahavir jayanti images, mahavir jayanti 2020, happy mahavir jayanti 2020, happy mahavir jayanti wallpaper, happy mahavir jayanti status, mahavir jayanti images, mahavir jayanti wishes, happy mahavir jayanti messages, mahavir jayanti sms, mahavir jayanti quotes, happy mahavir jayanti status Happy Mahavir Jayanti! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May Lord Mahavir fulfill your all the dreams & wishes.

