Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: An auspicious occasion for the Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with much fervour as the birth of Lord Mahavir who is believed to have been born in 599 BC in Kshatriyakund, Bihar. He was the 24th and the last Tirthankar. Temples are decorated with flags and poor are offered with food and clothes. Donations are made to contribute towards the prevention of the slaughtering of animals.

Devotees engage in charity and idols of Lord Mahavir are given a ceremonial anointment called abhisheka.

*The best way to observe

such an auspicious occasion is by

striving for peace and strengthening

the bonds of brotherhood.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

*May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir

bless your life with knowledge

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

*May the holy words show you

the path to never-ending happiness

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

*Lets pray for peace and harmony for all the humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti

*May Lord Mahavir fulfill your all the dreams & wishes.

