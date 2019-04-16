Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Photos: Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals of the Jain community. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and the last ‘Thirthankara’ of Jainism. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 23rd day of the month of Chaitra, which is usually sometime between the months of March and April. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 17.

According to mythology, Lord Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Kundalpur of Vaishali, which is now in Bihar. Devotees carry out a religious procession with an idol of Mahavir, and offer their prayers. Jain temples are decorated with flags, and alms are offered to the poor.

With the auspicious day on us, here are some messages, wishes, greeting cards and Facebook statuses you can send to your loved ones.

* May Lord Mahavir fulfill all your wishes.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* May the holy words show you

The path to never ending happiness

Sending you warm wishes on this auspicious day

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* Follow the path of non-violence

Take the holy pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.

* Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* May Lord Mahavir bless you on Mahavir Jayanti, and always.

* Live and let live. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* Adopt the path of Truth, Knowledge and Non-Violence

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* A very Happy Mahavir Jayanti

* May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* Sending you warm wishes this Mahavir Jayanti.

*Take the pledge of non-violence on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.

* May Lord Mahavir bless you with knowledge.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* Lets Pray for Peace and Harmony

For All of Humandkind on this Auspicious Day

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!